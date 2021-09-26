Martin, White recipients of first PrattFord Scholarship

Congratulations to Kiandra Martin (right) and Rocky White (left), Ironton High School Class of 2021 graduates who have been selected as the first recipients of the PrattFord Scholarship. The scholarship was created in memory of Reverend Coss Ford, Jr. and Eunice (Pratt) Ford. The Fords instilled in their children, who are all IHS alumni (Bonnie, Dickie, Cindy, Tim, David, Malcolm and Kelvin) the importance of education, community service, civic engagement, and athletics as a means to make a positive impact. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ford children saw the urgency to help. This scholarship will be awarded annually to an Ironton High School student. (Photo Submitted)