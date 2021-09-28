FOOD: Baked Stuffed Pasta Shells, Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Baked Stuffed Pasta Shells

• 6 ounces jumbo pasta shells

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon fresh garlic

• 1 medium onion, diced

• 5 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed then diced

• 1 pinch sea salt, plus additional, to taste

• 1 pinch pepper, plus additional, to taste

• 2 cups shredded kale

• 3 tablespoons water

• 15 ounces skim milk ricotta cheese

• 4 tablespoons pesto

• 1 tablespoon The Fit Cook Land spice blend

• 1 1/2 cups reduced-fat marinara, divided

• 1 1/2 cups reduced-fat mozzarella

• Fresh herbs, for garnish

Preheat oven to 420˚F. Bring pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta shells according to package instructions. Drain then set aside.

Heat pot or cast-iron casserole dish over medium heat. Once hot, add oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Add pinch of sea salt and pepper as it cooks. Cook until onions turn brown and mushrooms shrink in size, about 3-5 minutes. Empty contents and set aside.

Place pot back over heat. Add shredded kale and water to create steam. Toss kale in pot until it turns vibrant green; set aside to cool.

In large bowl, mix ricotta cheese with mushroom mixture, kale, pesto and spice blend.

In casserole dish, spread about 1/2 cup marinara on bottom. Then one-by-one, stuff each pasta shell with approximately 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture and add to casserole dish. Repeat with remaining shells.

Cover shells with remaining marinara and mozzarella cheese. Cover casserole dish with foil and bake 20 minutes. During final 5 minutes, remove foil so mozzarella can brown.

Garnish with fresh herbs and salt and pepper, to taste.

Visit rmhdallas.org for more information and to order the cookbook. Recipe courtesy of chef Kevin Curry.

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 1 package (20 ounces) French bread, cubed, divided

• 1 can (20 ounces) apple pie filling

• 9 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional (optional)

2 tablespoons milk, plus additional (optional)

Spray 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread.

Cover with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Heat oven to 325˚F. Remove foil and bake 50-60 minutes. Let cool 10-15 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving.

Find more breakfast and brunch recipes at Culinary.net.