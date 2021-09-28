Henrietta Gannon

April 20, 1932–Sept. 26, 2021

Henrietta Gannon, 89, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The Coal Grove native was born April 20, 1932, the daughter of the late Earl Waddle and Kate Kelley Waddle.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank Gannon, whom she married on June 9, 1951.

Mrs. Gannon attended Coal Grove Schools and was a homemaker. She also attended Ohio Furnace Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Gannon; sisters, Patty Nichols, Genivieve Maddy, Ruth Hall, and Peggy Mullens; and a brother, Charles Waddle

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Terry Gannon and Paul (Becky) Gannon

daughter, Donna (John) Noel; daughter-in-law, Shonnie Gannon; sister, Betty Mullens; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Gannon family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.