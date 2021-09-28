Martin Williamson

Martin “Tank” Andrew Williamson, 29, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Breanna Arthur.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.