Mary Black
Mary Lorrayne Black, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service In Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
