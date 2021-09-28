Mary Black

Mary Lorrayne Black, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service In Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.