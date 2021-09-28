Miller leads Lady Dragons’ win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE – It’s Miller time.

Maddie Miller not only had a hat trick by scoring 3 goals but also had an assist as the Fairland Lady Dragons blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 5-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Tuesday.

Miller scored both first half goals unassisted at the 6:33 and 3:28 time on the clock.

Angela Li scored at the 25:44 mark of the second half with Miller getting an assist on the play and it was 3-0.

Miller completed her hat trick by scoring her third unassisted goal with 18:08 left in the game and Kali Hall capped the scoring with her own unassisted goal as she found the back of the net with 10:18 to play.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 3 saves.

Fairland took 34 shots with 18 on goal.

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

Fairland 2 3 = 5

First Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 6:33

Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 3:28

Second Half

Fa – Angela Li (assist Maddie Miller) 25:44

Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 18:08

Fa – Kali Hall ((unassisted) 10:18

Shots: Fairland 34

Shots on goal: Fairland 18

Goalkeeper saves – Fairland: Jessica King 3