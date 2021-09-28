Miller leads Lady Dragons’ win
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
PROCTORVILLE – It’s Miller time.
Maddie Miller not only had a hat trick by scoring 3 goals but also had an assist as the Fairland Lady Dragons blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 5-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Tuesday.
Miller scored both first half goals unassisted at the 6:33 and 3:28 time on the clock.
Angela Li scored at the 25:44 mark of the second half with Miller getting an assist on the play and it was 3-0.
Miller completed her hat trick by scoring her third unassisted goal with 18:08 left in the game and Kali Hall capped the scoring with her own unassisted goal as she found the back of the net with 10:18 to play.
Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 3 saves.
Fairland took 34 shots with 18 on goal.
Chesapeake 0 0 = 0
Fairland 2 3 = 5
First Half
Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 6:33
Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 3:28
Second Half
Fa – Angela Li (assist Maddie Miller) 25:44
Fa – Maddie Miller (unassisted) 18:08
Fa – Kali Hall ((unassisted) 10:18
Shots: Fairland 34
Shots on goal: Fairland 18
Goalkeeper saves – Fairland: Jessica King 3
