Ray “Moose” Dutey

Jan. 29, 1930–Sept. 28, 2021

Ray “Moose” Thomas Dutey, 91, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Kentucky.

Mr. Dutey was born Jan. 29, 1930 in Lawrence County, a son to the late James E. and Mae (Beals) Dutey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Jean (Ross) Dutey, who passed away June 29, 2017.

Mr. Dutey was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Ray “Moose” first started working at the courthouse in 1948.

He was on a survey crew for the county engineer’s office.

He was drafted in the spring of 1951 and he served with a medical battalion for the 45th Infantry in Korea.

After returning from the war, he worked nine months at Allied Chemical before getting his old job back at the courthouse in late 1953.

Ray spent nearly 60 years at the Lawrence County Court House with 23 years as county recorder and 24 years as county auditor, he retired in 2011.

Mr. Dutey was elected as a Coal Grove village council member in 1957 and was twice elected as the Coal Grove mayor.

He was elected to the county’s Republican Central Committee in 1962 and continues to serve on the committee until 2021.

Ray announced Coal Grove home football games for 40 years and had the press box named after him in 1997.

Ray was a faithful member and trustee of Zoar Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter: Leah Rae Dutey; son, Keith Allen Dutey; sisters, Peggy Arden, Patricia Dutey, Betty Mader and Ruth Burcham; and brothers, James “Red” Dutey, Roy Dutey and Jack Dutey.

He is survived by two daughters, Debra (Tim) Lucas and Cristi (Wes) Gossett; four grandchildren, Rae-Lyn (Phillip) Robinson, Leann (T.R.) Wissman, Shane Gossett and Aaron (Tessa) Gossett; five great-grandsons, Kye Robinson, Gavin Wissman, Bowen Gossett, Finn Gossett and Ty Gossett; sister, Sharon Morgan; brother, Gary Dutey; special lifelong ‘younger” friend, Dr. Burton “Doc” Payne; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Rev. Jim Beals and Dr. Kevin Willis officiating.

Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

