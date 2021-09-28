September 28, 2021

Sandra Woods

Published 10:44 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Sandra Woods

Sandra Jean Woods, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Woods.

No services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

