Teresa Munion

Teresa Louise Munion, 61, of Ironton, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Best Care Rehab and Nursing Facility in Wheelersburg.

Visitation for family and friends will be 3–5 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

