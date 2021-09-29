Waterloo Wonders Day set for Saturday

An annual tradition celebrating the famed Waterloo Wonders basketball team will return this weekend.

Waterloo Wonders Day is set for Saturday at WOW Ministries in Waterloo. This will be the third time for the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team, from the former Waterloo High School, made national headlines when the teens, coached by Magellan Hairston, won back-to-back Ohio state championships in 1934 and 1935.

Jonda Carpenter, a Symmes Valley teacher and one of its organizers, said things will kick off at 10 a.m. and there will be live music, a cornhole tournament, a free throw challenge, games for children and a sweet tooth auction.

In addition, she said the church has redone its garden and will feature new signage this year.

T-shirts honoring the team will also be for sale.

The church building, which reopened a few year ago and was formerly home to a Methodist congregation, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and is located at 12335 County Road 14.