ACTC offering FAFSA workshop Oct. 4

ASHLAND, Ky. — In partnership with Morehead State University’s Commonwealth Educational Opportunity Center (CEOC), Student Support Services at ACTC will be assisting students in completing their 2022-2023 FAFSA.

CEOC is hosting two workshop events: Monday, Oct. 4 at in Room G303 at College Drive and Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Room 139 at Technology Drive from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day. The workshop is open to all, prospective students and current ACTC students.

“Completing the FAFSA is often a confusing experience for students, and we are so fortunate to have a partnership with Matt Donovan and Morehead State University’s CEOC to be able to provide this assistance to our students,” said Jasmine Currie, Student Development Specialist at ACTC. “The workshop is multifaceted: students will leave with a completed FAFSA, a better understanding of financial aid and the FAFSA process, and they even get the chance to win a $100 gift card. It’s a win/win/win.”

Those who attend should bring their (or their parents’) 2020 tax information.

Please email medonovan@moreheadstate.edu with any questions.