October 1, 2021

  • 50°

Arianna Pennington

By Obituaries

Published 2:24 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

Arianna Pennington

Arianna Iris Pennington, infant daughter of Chelsey Dingess and Josh Pennington, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held with burial in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

