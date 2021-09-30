Marcia Schwede

Nov. 30, 1972–Sept. 19, 2021

Marcia Ann Schwede, 48, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

The Marion native was born Nov. 30, 1972, she is survived by her adopted parents, Charles and Donna Rex, of Apple Creek.

She is also survived by her husband Paul David Schwede, whom she married March 24, 2004.

Marcia was a delivery person for the Ironton Tribune.

She was also preceded in death by her biological parents, Brenda Sue Beckle and Robert Filkins, Sr.; two brothers, uncle Frank James; grandfather, Ray Gindlesberger; two uncles, Gary and Eddie Gindlesberger; grandfather, Arthur Vernon; grandmother Delores Vernon; and great-grandmother, Hazel Ports.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Tessa Thibodaux of Worthington, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Annabella Abb and Keith Powell both of Worthington, Kentucky; two brothers, Ken (Vickie) Rex and Chuck (Tammi) Rex both of Apple Creek; grandmother, Delores Gindlesberger of Apple Creek; two uncles, Thurl (Laura) Gindlesberger of Florida and Robert Rex Shrere; four aunts, Debbie James of Ironton, Sharon Brown of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Pamela Carlos of Ironton, and Joey James of Ironton; two brothers, Bill Filkins of Middleville, Michigan, and Tom Filkins of South Point; three nephews, Logan Filkins, Seth Filkins, and Jesse Filkins as well as many other nephews, nieces, and friends; cousin, Gary Gindlesberger of Florida; one aunt, one uncle and several cousins of the Rex family in Stark County; and special mention of the cast and crew of Downhome Decadence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.