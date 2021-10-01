Jeri Fields: Celebrating a milestone

We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account – and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster, and more accessible.

If you are receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account, to:

• Change your address and direct deposit information.

• Get proof of your benefits.

• Request replacement documents, like a Medicare card.

If you aren’t currently receiving benefits, you can:

• Check your earnings record.

• Get estimates of your future benefits.

• View your Social Security Statement.

In most states, you can also request a replacement Social Security card online, although often you only need to know your Social Security number and you do not need the physical card. See everything you can do with a personal my Social Security account, and open one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Please help us share this information about my Social Security with friends and family. You can also post it on social media to help us spread the word.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.