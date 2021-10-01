Mark Johnson
Mark Allen Johnson, 58, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake.
Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
