Fighting Tigers use swarming defense to down Redmen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Swarm.

In a 1978 horror movie, a large group of killer bees attempted to engulf and entire city in Texas.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ defense that swarms its opponents including Friday night in a 54-6 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redmen.

Ironton (6-1, 4-0) held the Redmen to just 60 total net yards of offense while the Fighting Tigers racked up 428 total yards with 239 coming on the ground and 189 through the air.

The Fighting Tigers scored on the first play of the game as quarterback Tayden Carpenter threw a lateral pass to Aaron Masters who in turn threw to a streaking Ty Perkins running down the sidelines.

Perkins made the fingertip catch to complete a 54-yard scoring play and Matt Sheridan’s conversion kick put Ironton up 7-0 just 16 seconds into the game.

Rock Hill (2-3, 1-3) used a 72-yard kickoff return by Kordell French to reach the Ironton 11-yard line. Five plays later quarterback Trent Williams scored on a 1-yard run and it was 7-6 with 9:37 on the clock.

But the return of Carpenter three weeks ago has been a much welcome return for Ironton. He finished the game 5-of-7 for 105 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran one for 17yards.

On the next series, Carpenter found Perkins on a 49-yard pass and it was 13-6 with 9:09 on the clock.

An interception by Aiden Young on the next Rock Hill series gave Ironton the ball at the Redmen 25-yard line and Jaquez Keyes scored 2 plays later for a 20-6 lead.

Another interception — this time by Angelo Washington — to give Ironton the ball at the Rock Hill 32. Carpenter hit Perkins with a 12-yard scoring pass 3 plays later and it was 27-6 at the 2:36 mark.

Following a Rock Hill punt, Ironton had the ball at their own 46. Keyes ran 40 yards to the 19 and Carpenter hit Masters in the end zone with a scoring strike on the next play as time ran out and it was 34-6.

Rock Hill punted to start the second quarter and it took Ironton just 3 plays to score as Landon Wilson ran 21 yards through the defense and it was 41-6 with 9:34 left in the half.

Rock Hill drove to the 40-yard line but failed to convert on a fourth down play and Ironton had the ball at the Redmen 41.

It took 4 plays for Ironton to score with Amar Howard running the final 21 yards with 1:16 left in the half and the lead was 48-6 at the half.

Rock Hill punted to start the second half and Ironton went 69 yards in 7 plays as Nate Cochran went the final yard to cap the drive with 3:47 left in the quarter. The kick was blocked and Ironton was up 54-6.

Next Friday, Ironton visits Coal Grove and Rock Hill entertains Gallipolis.

Rock Hill 6 0 0 0 = 6

Ironton 34 14 6 0 = 54

First Quarter

Irn – Ty Perkins 54 pass from Aaron Masters (Matt Sheridan kick) 11:44

RH – Trent Williams 1 run (kick blocked) 9:37

Irn – Ty Perkins 49 pass from Tayden Carpenter (run failed) 9:09

Irn – Jaquez Keyes 25 run (Matt Sheridan kick) 6:52

Irn – Ty Perkins 12 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Matt Sheridan kick) 2:35

Irn – Aaron Masters 19 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Matt Sheridan kick) 0:00

Second Quarter

Irn – Landon Wilson 15 run (Matt Sheridan kick) 9:34

Irn – Amar Howard 21 run (Matt Sheridan kick) 1:16

Third Quarter

Irn — Nate Cochran 1 run (kick blocked) 3:47

——

RH Irn

First downs 6 15

Rushes-yards 35-65 19-239

Passing yards -5 189

Total yards 60 428

Cmp-Att-Int 1-4-3 7-12-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-20 8-50

Punts-average 3-32.0 0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Rock Hill: Owen Hankins 10-12, Skyler Kidd 5-20, Levi Jiles 3-12, Hunter Blagg 5-0, Chase Delong 5-13, Trent Williams 1-1, Kordell French 2-minus 4, Mason Hanners 2-9, Grant Bevans 1-2, Brad Whisman 1-0; Ironton: Jaquez Keyes 3-84, Landon Wilson 4-37, Amar Howard 4-31, Ashton Duncan 1-6, Tayden Carpenter 1-17, Brayden Schreck 2-32, Nate Cochran 2-3 TD, Terrell Mize 1-23, Matt Sly 1-6.

PASSING — Rock Hill: Trent Williams 1-4-3 minus-5; Ironton: Tayden Carpenter 5-7-0 105 3TDs, Aaron Masters 1-1-0 54 TD, Brayden Schreck 1-4-0 30.

RECEIVING — Rock Hill: Owen Hankins 1-minus 5; Ironton: Ty Perkins 3-115 2TDs, Aaron Masters 1-19 TD, Ashton Duncan 1-16, C.J. Martin 2-39.