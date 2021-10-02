Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Schores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20
Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Moeller 58
Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Woodward 6
Cle. VASJ 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 20
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22
Lakewood 34, Parma 14
Lakewood St. Edward 19, Cle. St. Ignatius 14
Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12
Minford 41, Portsmouth W. 21
Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18
Newark Cath. 41, Johnstown 0
Noblesville Home School, Ind. 20, Landmark Christian 18
Norwalk St. Paul 10, Collins Western Reserve 0
Shaker Hts. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 6
St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16
Worthington Christian 57, Fairfield Christian 15
Youngs. Valley Christian 35, Columbiana 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Lockland, ccd.
