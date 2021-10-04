Boyd Blake

Boyd Wayne Blake, 50, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Lind Kerns-Blake.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Paul Bartrum officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Blake family.

