October 5, 2021

  • 79°

James Estep

By Obituaries

Published 4:15 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

James Estep

James William Estep, 66, of South Point, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Estep.

Visitation will be 3–5 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases still high in the county, will you be taking your children trick-or-treating this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business