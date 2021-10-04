James Estep

James William Estep, 66, of South Point, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Estep.

Visitation will be 3–5 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.