Janice Lockard
Janice Kay Clark Lockard, 81, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Janice is survived by her husband, Paul E. Lockard.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with David Little officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 6– 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
