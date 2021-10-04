LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ironton Shake Shoppe should change logos

As a resident of Gallipolis, I want to defend the Gallipolis Shake Shoppe.

Their logo has been THEIRS for decades! You just don’t steal someone else’s, especially when you have the same name.

The Snedaker family has tried since 2019 to get this resolved, what is the problem with Ironton having its own logo?

Maybe a tiger eating a sandwich and shake!

The greed seems to be on the Ironton shop, taking advantage of a well-established eatery.

Ours is a third generation Shake Shoppe, doing fine!

Not needing the money, just want the law enforced.

Kathie Lemley

Gallipolis