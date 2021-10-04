Loretta Spriggs

Loretta M. (Jarvis) Spriggs, 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She married the love of her life, William Spriggs, on Oct. 13, 1956.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Gail (Kevin) Jenkins, of Ironton; two sons, Carl Spriggs, of New Boston, and Michael (Tiffany) Evans, of Miamisburg.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, Hanging Rock, with Pastor Kenny Waller and Pastor Glenn Jenkins officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, noon–2 p.m., at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish for a dinner in honor of Mother Spriggs following the service at Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.