Associated Press Ohio High School Football Polls

Ohio prep football poll Team Record Pts. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 6-0 186 2. Medina (2) 7-0 167 3. Springfield (1) 6-0 153 4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (3) 6-1 147 5. Marysville (1) 6-0 119 6. Columbus Upper Arlington 7-0 95 7. Massillon Jackson 7-0 87 8. West Chester Lakota West 6-1 57 9. Centerville (1) 6-1 39 10. New Albany 7-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 20. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 18. Pickerington Central 18.

DIVISION II Team Record Pts. 1. Cleveland Benedictine (18) 6-0 203 2. Kings Mills Kings (1) 7-0 172 3. Piqua (1) 7-0 123 4. Willoughby South 7-0 117 5. Medina Highland 6-1 90 6. Sunbury Big Walnut 7-0 88 7. Akron Hoban (1) 5-2 57 8. Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49 9. Hudson 6-1 46 10. Toledo Central Catholic 5-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III Team Record Pts. 1. Chardon (16) 7-0 199 2. Hamilton Badin (3) 7-0 180 3. Aurora (1) 7-0 151 4. Granville 6-0 120 5. Millersburg West Holmes 7-0 116 6. Dover 6-0 110 7. Norton 7-0 61 8. Hamilton Ross 5-1 57 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 41 10. Hubbard 7-0 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.

DIVISION IV Team Record Pts. 1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 7-0 195 2. Bloom-Carroll 7-0 168 3. Eaton (1) 7-0 143 4. Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 121 5. Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 7-0 120 6. Waverly 6-0 86 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-1 82 8. Van Wert 6-1 68 9. Bellevue (1) 6-1 50 10. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 4-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.

DIVISION V Team Record Pts. 1. Kirtland (20) 6-0 207 2. Canfield S. Range 7-0 166 3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 147 4. Ironton 6-1 130 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100 6. Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 98 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 70 8. Piketon 6-0 61 9. Cincinnati Mariemont 6-1 36 10. Versailles 6-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17.

DIVISION VI Team Record Pts. 1. Archbold (12) 7-0 174 (tie) Mechanicsburg (5) 7-0 174 3. Coldwater (3) 6-1 129 4. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 128 5. West Jefferson 7-0 114 6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 92 (tie) Columbus Grove 7-0 92 8. Ashland Crestview 7-0 83 9. Mogadore 6-1 51 10. Galion Northmor 7-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13.

DIVISION VII Team Record Pts. 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 7-0 210 2. Newark Catholic 7-0 166 3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 147 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-1 98 5. Lima Central Catholic 6-1 93 6. Shadyside 6-0 85 7. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 62 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 59 9. Lucas 6-1 57 10. New Bremen 5-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32.