Charles Cremeans
Charles Cremeans
Charles Grandville Cremeans, 43, of Ironton, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.
Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rick Jenkins officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Zackary Dunn
Zackary Dunn Zackary Ferris Dunn, 30, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington,... read more