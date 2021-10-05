NFL Standings
National Football League
Standings & Schedule
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|134
|44
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|109
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|47
|94
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|95
|111
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|116
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|97
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|74
|115
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|105
|92
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|75
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|100
|67
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|93
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|49
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|74
|Las Vegas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|100
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|134
|125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|126
|97
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|101
|122
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|106
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|97
|66
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|105
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|69
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|128
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|95
|100
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|64
|91
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|94
|92
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|81
|119
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|140
|85
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|115
|99
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|102
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|103
|100
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 40, Houston 0
Chicago 24, Detroit 14
Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7
Dallas 36, Carolina 28
Indianapolis 27, Miami 17
Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30
N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT
N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT
Washington 34, Atlanta 30
Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20
Seattle 28, San Francisco 21
Baltimore 23, Denver 7
Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 19, New England 17
Monday’s Games
L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
