Flyers use defense to beat Panthers, Tigers
Jim Walker
It was all about the defense.
The St. Joseph Flyers used a strong defense to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 4-2 on Monday and New Boston Tigers 3-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
The Flyers’ offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders as they took 31 shots with 19 on goal against Chesapeake.
Zachary Johnson scored 2 goals with Elijah Rowe and Brady Medinger knocking in the other 2 goals.
Rowe also had an assist while goalkeeper Eli Ford registered 11 saves as Chesapeake took 20 shots with 13 on goal.
St. Joseph had 10 fouls, 4 corner kicks and 3 offside penalties. Chesapeake had 8 fouls, 2 corner kicks and 2 offside penalties.
Lucas Shepherd scored both goals for Chesapeake and goalie Eli Hayton had 15 saves.
The Flyers (9-4, 5-1) came back to get a league win over New Boston as the defense was stellar again in the 3-1 win.
St. Joseph got goals from Rowe, Johnson and Landon Rowe while Elijah Rowe had an assist.
The Flyers racked up 34 shots with 16 on goal. They had 10 fouls, 6 corner kicks and one offside penalty.
Levi Bowman scored the only goal for the Tigers who took 17 shots with 10 on goal. They had 8 fouls, one corner kick and 3 offside penalties.
Luke Henson had an assist and goalie Brady Voiers notched 13 saves.
The Flyers play at Portsmouth Clay in an SOC game on Thursday.
Lady Flyers split with Chesapeake, Minford
Jim Walker jim.walker@irontontribune.com One came easy, the other wasn’t so easy. The St. Joseph Lady Flyers blanked the Chesapeake Lady... read more