Chesapeake Octoberfest has been canceled, parade still on

CHESAPEAKE — For the second year in a row, Chesapeake’s annual Octoberfest celebration is canceled.

Dick Gilpin, of the Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, said the event, which would have taken place this week, was called off, as the state would not permit it to take place due to sinkholes in the Triangle Park where Octoberfest is held.

Last year’s Octoberfest was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilpin said the fire department parade, will still take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday.