Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, traveled to Coal Grove on Saturday to attend the funeral services of longtime county political figure Ray "Moose" Dutey, who died last week at age 91.

DeWine visits county to pay respects to Dutey

By Heath Harrison

COAL GROVE — Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his schedule and visited Lawrence County on Saturday to pay respects to a long-term friend.

The governor attended the funeral services of Ray “Moose” Dutey, which took place at Zoar Baptist Church in Coal Grove.

“They were friends for a long time,” State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, who also attended the service, said, noting that the governor showed up as a personal guest of the family and sat for the entire service for the trip, which was not announced prior.

“He was extremely respectful,” Stephens said.

Dutey, a former county auditor, country recorder, Coal Grove mayor and chair of the county’s Republican Party whose political career spanned more than five decades, died Sept. 28, at age 91.

