EDITORIAL: Group serves a noble purpose

Next Saturday, Special Needs Youth Sportsmen will host their latest event for children and teens in Lawrence County.

The group will have their annual pheasant hunt, with participants meeting up at Collins Career Technical Center that morning.

The event is one of several the group organizes each year, such as their two fishing events in Fayette Township, which give those with special needs a chance to enjoy the outdoors with a supportive group.

There is no cost for those interested to attend and all expenses are paid and a meal is usually provided.

The nonprofit group was formed in 2011 and, for the past decade, has been providing activities to 300 children in the region and their families.

These events come as a blessing to many and are quite a large undertaking to put together, so we commend the group for all they do.

We encourage everyone to donate to this group’s continuing work and, if you know of someone their activities could benefit, then please spread the word their families.