Lady Flyers split with Chesapeake, Minford

One came easy, the other wasn’t so easy.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 9-0 in a soccer game on Monday, but lost at the Minford Lady Falcons 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Lady Flyers were doing things in 2s against Chesapeake as Bella Whaley had 2 goals, Addie Philabaun had 2 goals, Chloe Sheridan had 2 assists and Emily Litton had 2 assists.

Laiken Unger had an unassisted goal, Lydia Sheridan scored with an assist from Chloe Sheridan and Laney Dressel scored with an assist from Litton.

St. Joseph took a total of 34 shots on goal.

Lydia Sheridan got the first goal with the assist from Chloe Sheridan at the 23:03 mark of the first half. Whaley scored 6 minutes later as Chloe Sheridan had another assist.

Little then scored with 16:00 on the clock with an assist from Aubrey Sutton and the Flyers then benefitted from a Chesapeake own goal with 7:17 to go in the half.

Philabaun scored early in the second half at the 36:57 mark with an assist from Littlon and then Unger scored an unassisted goal at 25:13.

Dressel and Litton teamed up at 23:49 and the Whaley and Philabaun closed out the scoring with unassisted goals.

On Tuesday, the Lady Flyers were missing goalkeeper Riley Daniels due to an illness and Whaley was forced to protect the net and came up with 10 saves.

Minford (10-3, 6-1) took a 1-0 lead with just 4:07 left in the half as Haley Knore scored on a corner kick from Lexi Conkel.

Knore had an unassisted goal with 8:31 to play and then Unger scored for the Lady Flyers with an assist from Whaley.

Minford won the first meeting between the two teams by the identical score of 2-1.

St. Joseph plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lynchburg Clay and at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northwest.

Monday’s Game

St. Joseph 4 5 = 9

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

First Half

SJ – Lydia Sheridan (assist Chloe Sheridan) 23:03

SJ – Bella Whaley (assist Chloe Sheridan) 17:15

SJ – Emily Litton (assist Aubrey Sutton) 16:00

SJ – Own goal 7:17

Second Half

SJ – Addie Philabaun (assist Emily Litton) 36:57

SJ – Laiken Unger (unassisted) 25:13

SJ – Laney Dressel (assist Emily Litton) 23:49

SJ – Bella Whaley (unassisted) 22:01

SJ – Addie Philabaun (unassisted) 19:13

Game Statistics

Shots on goal – St. Joseph 34

Tuesday’s Game

St. Joseph 0 1 = 1

Minford 1 1 = 2

First Half

Mn – Haley Knore (corner kick from Lexi Conkel) 4:07

Second Half

Mn – Haley Knore header (unassisted) 8:31

SJ – Laiken Unger (assist Bella Whaley)

Game Statistics

Shots on goal – St. Joseph 10, Minford 17

Goalkeeper saves – St. Joseph 10, Minford 5