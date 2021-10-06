October 6, 2021

  • 81°

Peggy Spears

By Obituaries

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Peggy Spears

Peggy Jane Hardin (Swartzwelder) Spears, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.

She was born and raised in Deering and graduated from Coal Grove High School in 1959.

She is survived by a sister, Patty Heyman, of Georgia; three sons, Kenny (Dianne) Spears, of Middletown, Keith (Jaci) Spears, of Alabama and Chris (Bari) Spears, of Englewood; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Olevia Swartzwelder; two brothers, Kermit and Ted Swartzwelder; and sister, Carol Waller.

At the family’s convenience, a graveside service will be performed at Woodside Cemetery, in Middletown.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases still high in the county, will you be taking your children trick-or-treating this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business