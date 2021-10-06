Peggy Spears

Peggy Jane Hardin (Swartzwelder) Spears, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.

She was born and raised in Deering and graduated from Coal Grove High School in 1959.

She is survived by a sister, Patty Heyman, of Georgia; three sons, Kenny (Dianne) Spears, of Middletown, Keith (Jaci) Spears, of Alabama and Chris (Bari) Spears, of Englewood; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Olevia Swartzwelder; two brothers, Kermit and Ted Swartzwelder; and sister, Carol Waller.

At the family’s convenience, a graveside service will be performed at Woodside Cemetery, in Middletown.