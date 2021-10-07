Louisa Rucker

Louisa Faith Rucker, 68, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ironton City Mission Church, Ironton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.