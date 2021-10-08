Beverly Danford

Beverly Ann Danford, 67, of Willow Wood, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at home.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Danford.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.