Christopher Hunt

Christopher Hunt, 67, of Ironton, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Traci Hunt.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Brother Brad Hitchcock officiating.

Friends may visit 6–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.