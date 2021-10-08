James McMillan

March 4, 1942– Oct. 8, 2021

James Thomas “Tom” McMillan, 79, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Tom was born March 4, 1942, in Ironton, a son to the late James H. and Margaret (Lawson) McMillan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Ellan Beverly McMillin, whom he married Nov. 5, 1967.

Tom was a 1960 graduate of Ironton High School and proudly served in the United States Army Reserve – 92 Battalion. He retired from Dayton Malleable Iron Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, George Henry “Mush” McMillan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kris (Nick) Aldridge and Jami McMillan; grandson, Jacob Thomas Aldridge; and a sister, Madolin Blackwell.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the McMillan family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.