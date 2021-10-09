Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. East 28, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Akr. Hoban 42, STVM 7

Ansonia 28, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Antwerp 39, Paulding 14

Archbold 56, Swanton 0

Arlington 27, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Ashland 36, Lexington 34

Ashland Crestview 43, Plymouth 8

Ashland Mapleton 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 20

Ashville Teays Valley 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Atwater Waterloo 28, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 15

Austintown Fitch 38, Wadsworth 28

Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 14

Avon Lake 16, Elyria 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Chillicothe Unioto 19

Baltimore Liberty Union 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Barberton 14, Aurora 6

Barnesville 57, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40, Northwood 6

Bay Village Bay 21, Fairview 0

Bedford 32, Hunting Valley University 0

Bellaire 13, Shadyside 12

Bellbrook 56, Day. Oakwood 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 21

Bellevue 42, Tiffin Columbian 12

Bellville Clear Fork 28, Marion Pleasant 19

Beloit W. Branch 50, Alliance 27

Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14

Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bishop Ready 26, Cols. Bexley 0

Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Beallsville 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Twinsburg 7

Brookville 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Bryan 45, Metamora Evergreen 14

Bucyrus Wynford 47, Upper Sandusky 20

Burton Berkshire 28, Painesville Harvey 26

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Coshocton 21

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 17

Cambridge 42, Vincent Warren 10

Camden Preble Shawnee 27, Arcanum 18

Can. Glenoak 42, Louisville 0

Can. McKinley 29, Massillon Jackson 28

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31, Whitehall-Yearling 12

Canfield 35, Youngs. East 16

Canfield S. Range 63, Jefferson Area 21

Carey 49, Attica Seneca E. 0

Carrollton 28, Salem 26

Centerburg 26, Danville 19

Chagrin Falls 37, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 3, Willoughby S. 0

Chardon 48, Madison 0

Chesterland W. Geauga 29, Geneva 14

Chillicothe 35, Hillsboro 7

Chillicothe Huntington 26, Williamsport Westfall 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Southeastern 6

Cin. Anderson 35, Milford 7

Cin. Colerain 27, Hamilton 6

Cin. Deer Park 56, Cin. Madeira 42

Cin. Hughes 48, Cin. Western Hills 12

Cin. Indian Hill 68, Cin. Finneytown 6

Cin. Mt. Healthy 9, Cin. NW 6

Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Sycamore 20

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. Taft 20, Cin. Aiken 0

Cin. West Clermont 31, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. Winton Woods 41, Cin. Turpin 19

Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 9

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 79, Batavia 0

Cle. Glenville 20, Rocky River 17, OT

Cle. Hay 43, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hts. 36, Maple Hts. 20

Cle. JFK 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

Coldwater 42, Minster 0

Collins Western Reserve 21, Monroeville 20

Cols. Africentric 14, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Cols. Beechcroft 38, Cols. Mifflin 14

Cols. DeSales 21, Bishop Watterson 17

Cols. Eastmoor 40, South 22

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Circleville 0

Cols. KIPP 61, Grove City Christian 14

Cols. Linden-McKinley 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 12

Cols. Northland 30, Cols. Centennial 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 10

Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 8

Columbia Station Columbia 49, Oberlin 6

Columbus Grove 58, Ada 7

Creston Norwayne 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 24

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Orrville 7

Dalton 50, West Salem Northwestern 6

Day. Christian 40, Cin. Hillcrest 14

DeGraff Riverside 41, Casstown Miami E. 7

Defiance 28, Celina 19

Defiance Ayersville 28, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Defiance Tinora 48, Edgerton 8

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Cle. John Adams 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 22, Dublin Jerome 21

Dola Hardin Northern 32, Crestline 6

Dover 49, Marietta 0

Doylestown Chippewa 34, Rittman 0

Dublin Scioto 38, Delaware Hayes 0

E. Can. 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0

Elyria Cath. 30, N. Olmsted 24

Fairfield 27, Mason 22

Fayetteville-Perry 37, Batavia Clermont NE 27

Findlay 51, Oregon Clay 25

Fremont Ross 54, Lima Sr. 21

Ft. Recovery 35, Rockford Parkway 0

Gahanna Cols. Academy 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 13

Gahanna Lincoln 42, Westerville Cent. 3

Galion 7, Ontario 6

Galion Northmor 49, Mt. Gilead 16

Gallipolis Gallia 12, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Garfield Hts. Trinity 24, Brooklyn 14

Garrettsville Garfield 34, Rootstown 14

Gates Mills Hawken 28, Beachwood 6

Germantown Valley View 21, Franklin 7

Glouster Trimble 57, Belpre 8

Grafton Midview 35, N. Ridgeville 12

Granville 35, Zanesville 13

Green 28, Massillon Perry 0

Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Newark 7

Hamilton Badin 45, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28

Hamilton New Miami 22, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Hamilton Ross 55, Harrison 17

Hannibal River 50, Bridgeport 14

Hanoverton United 34, Wellsville 7

Harrod Allen E. 35, Bluffton 0

Heath 57, Johnstown Northridge 10

Hilliard Bradley 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 3

Hilliard Darby 40, Lewis Center Olentangy 21

Hilliard Davidson 43, Dublin Coffman 28

Holland Springfield 14, Maumee 2

Howard E. Knox 49, Fredericktown 8

Hubbard 29, Girard 15

Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Kettering Fairmont 15

Hudson 31, N. Royalton 0

Huron 42, Vermilion 16

Independence 40, Wickliffe 6

Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 35, Cin. Elder 21

Ironton 48, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 0

Jackson 62, Washington C.H. 27

Jamestown Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10

Jeromesville Hillsdale 30, Smithville 0

Johnstown 35, Utica 0

Kansas Lakota 37, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Kettering Alter 31, Bishop Fenwick 0

Kings Mills Kings 52, Loveland 20

Kirtland 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 28

LaGrange Keystone 33, Sullivan Black River 21

Lakewood St. Edward 38, Clarkson, Ontario 7

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40, Corning Miller 6

Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Brookfield 0

Lebanon 40, Morrow Little Miami 20

Leipsic 41, Delphos Jefferson 21

Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Spring. NW 15

Liberty Center 28, Hamler Patrick Henry 18

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Newark Licking Valley 20

Lima Perry 32, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Linsly, W.Va. 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

Lisbon Beaver 41, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Lisbon David Anderson 19, Leetonia 12

Logan 17, Pomeroy Meigs 10

London 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Loudonville 33, Massillon Tuslaw 27, OT

Lowellville 40, McDonald 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Malvern 44, Newcomerstown 14

Mansfield Sr. 44, Wooster 16

Mantua Crestwood 27, Middlefield Cardinal 10

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33

Marion Elgin 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 24

Marion Harding 56, Caledonia River Valley 40

Marysville 49, Thomas Worthington 6

Massillon 23, Canisius, N.Y. 13

Mayfield 16, Eastlake North 7

McArthur Vinton County 45, Bidwell River Valley 0

McComb 53, Cory-Rawson 7

McConnelsville Morgan 42, New Lexington 32

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Morral Ridgedale 0

Mechanicsburg 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Medina 35, Brunswick 14

Medina Buckeye 17, Lakewood 0

Medina Highland 62, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Shelby 14

Milton-Union 45, Tipp City Bethel 0

Mineral Ridge 40, Sebring McKinley 6

Minford 48, Oak Hill 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Mt. Orab Western Brown 44, Goshen 7

Mt. Vernon 21, Mansfield Madison 13

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Reading 14

N. Can. Hoover 21, Uniontown Lake 19

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Navarre Fairless 41, Akr. Manchester 40

Nelsonville-York 35, Albany Alexander 0

New Albany 58, Galloway Westland 14

New Concord John Glenn 16, Zanesville Maysville 0

New Madison Tri-Village 34, New Lebanon Dixie 2

New Matamoras Frontier 28, Magnolia, W.Va. 21

New Middletown Spring. 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0

New Paris National Trail 41, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

New Philadelphia 31, Alliance Marlington 24

New Richmond 32, Wilmington 22

Newark Cath. 42, Hebron Lakewood 0

Niles McKinley 21, Struthers 14

Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 0

Norwood 39, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Oberlin Firelands 42, Sheffield Brookside 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Parma 6

Pataskala Licking Hts. 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20

Pemberville Eastwood 37, Rossford 19

Peninsula Woodridge 17, Lodi Cloverleaf 13

Perry 43, Orange 0

Perrysburg 40, Sylvania Northview 0

Pickerington Cent. 37, Groveport-Madison 0

Pickerington N. 38, Grove City 0

Piketon 51, Frankfort Adena 20

Piqua 42, Tipp City Tippecanoe 23

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Poland Seminary 40, Cortland Lakeview 0

Port Clinton 49, Willard 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Beaver Eastern 0

Portsmouth W. 44, Lucasville Valley 14

Proctorville Fairland 15, Portsmouth 14

Ravenna 34, Akr. Coventry 14

Ravenna SE 21, Mogadore 6

Reedsville Eastern 46, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Reynoldsburg 52, Lancaster 20

Richfield Revere 21, Copley 20

Richwood N. Union 14, St. Paris Graham 0

Riverside Stebbins 48, Xenia 7

S. Charleston SE 30, London Madison Plains 6

S. Point 27, Chesapeake 9

Sandusky Perkins 35, Norwalk 7

Sharon, Pa. 48, Conneaut 21

Sherwood Fairview 14, Hicksville 12

Sidney Lehman 26, Covington 13

Solon 24, Mentor 21

Sparta Highland 45, Cardington-Lincoln 26

Spencerville 29, Convoy Crestview 28

Spring. Greenon 10, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Spring. NE 42, W. Liberty-Salem 21

Spring. Shawnee 27, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14

Springboro 26, Clayton Northmont 20

Springfield 44, Centerville 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33, Cin. Purcell Marian 13

St. Clairsville 55, Belmont Union Local 7

St. Henry 26, Anna 7

St. Marys Memorial 42, Elida 7

Steubenville 48, Allderdice, Pa. 13

Stow-Munroe Falls 27, Macedonia Nordonia 13

Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 14

Strongsville 28, Euclid 27

Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Worthington Christian 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Westerville N. 7

Sycamore Mohawk 27, Bucyrus 0

Sylvania Southview 28, Bowling Green 7

Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 12

Thornville Sheridan 32, Philo 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Tol. Whitmer 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Montpelier 12

Tol. Rogers 8, Tol. Bowsher 0

Tol. St. John’s 28, Tol. St. Francis 15

Tontogany Otsego 36, Genoa Area 21

Toronto 19, Madonna, W.Va. 16

Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 14

Trotwood-Madison 28, Day. Dunbar 6

Troy 35, W. Carrollton 0

Van Buren 21, N. Baltimore 0

Van Wert 63, Kenton 20

Vandalia Butler 13, Greenville 0

Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48, Bradford 6

W. Jefferson 51, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Bath 21, OT

Warren Champion 48, Campbell Memorial 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Greenfield McClain 54

Waterford 14, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6

Wauseon 14, Delta 0

Wellington 21, Lorain Clearview 6

Wellston 49, Athens 28

Westerville S. 16, Canal Winchester 14

Wheelersburg 21, Waverly 14

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 47, Martins Ferry 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 0

Williamsburg 31, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Wooster Triway 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Worthington Kilbourne 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7

Youngs. Chaney High School 32, Warren Howland 21

Youngs. Liberty 53, Newton Falls 19

Zanesville Rosecrans 30, Fairfield Christian 19

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Crooksville 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia vs. Vanlue, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Chardon NDCL vs. Parma Padua, ppd.

Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.

Cin. McNicholas vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Cle. Benedictine vs. Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa., ppd.

Cle. Rhodes vs. Cle. John Marshall, ppd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. East, ccd.

E. Palestine vs. Columbiana, ccd.

Ft. Loramie vs. Day. Thurgood Marshall, ccd.

Oak Harbor vs. Milan Edison, ppd.

Rootstown vs. Orwell Grand Valley, ppd.

Sandusky vs. Clyde, ppd. to Oct 9th.

Sidney vs. Fairborn, ccd.

Southington Chalker vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Middletown, ccd.

Warsaw River View vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, ccd.