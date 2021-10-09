CMU rallies to beat Ohio, 30-27

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw the go-ahead touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton with 3:55 left and Central Michigan held on to beat Ohio 30-27 on Saturday.

The CMU (3-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) defense stuffed Ohio on its ensuing drive holding the Bobcats to minus-7 yards in three plays and forced the Bobcats to punt. The Chippewas proceeded to kill the clock from there.

Richardson threw for 257 yards, the score to Pimpleton and two interceptions. Lew Nichols III ran for 186 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns for Central Michigan. Pimpleton also added a 7-yard end around for a score to give Central Michigan a 20-19 lead.

Sieh Bangura responded with a 40-yard touchdown run for Ohio and the two-point conversion gave the Bobcats a 27-20 advantage.

Ohio’s Armani Rogers completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 190 yards and ran for a score.

Cent. Michigan 7 6 7 10 = 30 Ohio 3 7 9 8 = 27

First Quarter

CMU–Nichols 3 run (Meeder kick), 5:25.

OHIO–FG Vandenberg 29, :26.

Second Quarter

CMU–FG Meeder 34, 7:01.

OHIO–A.Rogers 4 run (S.Johnson kick), 2:44.

CMU–FG Meeder 35, :34.

Third Quarter

OHIO–Tuggle 2 run (kick failed), 11:44.

OHIO–FG S.Johnson 44, 4:18.

CMU–Pimpleton 7 run (Meeder kick), 1:05.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO–Bangura 40 run (A.Luehrman pass from I.Cox), 11:57.

CMU–FG Meeder 40, 10:06.

CMU–Pimpleton 28 pass from Richardson (Meeder kick), 3:55.

—————

CMU OHIO First downs 23 22 Total Net Yards 461 369 Rushes-yards 41-204 46-179 Passing 257 190 Punt Returns 0-0 1-13 Kickoff Returns 1-25 2-58 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-46 Comp-Att-Int 16-30-2 13-19-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-9 Punts 2-40.0 3-32.667 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-95 6-65 Time of Possession 26:34 33:16

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Cent. Michigan, Nichols 30-186, Lukes 4-13, Pimpleton 1-7, M.Bailey 2-7, Richardson 3-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 7). Ohio, Tuggle 19-83, Bangura 1-40, A.Rogers 15-37, Allison 6-11, Neatherton 3-8, Cole 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING–Cent. Michigan, Richardson 16-30-2-257. Ohio, A.Rogers 13-18-0-190, I.Cox 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING–Cent. Michigan, Pimpleton 5-78, Dixon 4-91, Nichols 3-24, Simmons 1-30, Gumms 1-14, Wilson 1-14, Brewer 1-6. Ohio, Odom 4-88, R.Luehrman 4-44, Cross 2-47, Allison 1-7, Cokley 1-3, T.Walton 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Ohio, Vandenberg 47.