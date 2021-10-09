Miller leads Lady Dragons past Piketon

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — Maddie Miller doesn’t just score goals, she assists other to score as well.

But, she still scores goals.

Miller scored a hat trick but also had 2 assists as she played a part in all of Fairland’s goals to lead the Lady Dragons past the Piketon Lady Redstreaks 5-1 in a non-league soccer game on Saturday.

Piketon (6-6) scored with 28:06 on the first half clock as Olivia MacCrae had an unassisted goal.

Miller used and assist from Olivia White to tie the game with 23:19 showing on the clock.

Joelie Jarrell gave Fairland the lead for good with a goal at the 11:35 mark with an assist from Miller.

It was all Fairland in the second half as they outscored Piketon 3-0.

Miller got an assist from Kaylee Turner to score at the 33:49 mark and then Angela Li had an assist as Miller scored with 19:58 on the clock.

Jarrell scored her second goal as Miller got her second assist with 17:48 to go.

Fairland goalkeeper Jessica King had 6 saves.

Fairland will host South Point on Monday and Huntington, W.Va., on Tuesday.

Fairland 2 3 = 5

Piketon 1 0 = 1

First Half

Pk – Olivia MacCrae (unassisted) 28:06

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Olivia White) 23:19

Fa – Joelie Jarrell (assist Maddie Miller) 11:35

Second Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Kaylee Turner) 33:49

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Angela Li) 19:58

Fa – Joelie Jarrell (assist Maddie Miller) 17:48

Goalkeeper saves – Fairland: Jessica King 6