Second Saturday Market set for today at Heritage Station

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — This month’s Second Saturday Market will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Heritage Station in Huntington/

Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center.

Stop in Nomada Bakery for a warm drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods.

Attendees can visit the other shops at Heritage Station – Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie and Birds of a Feather.

Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, The Haute Wick Social, and The Chessie Room.

Vendors include Sage Hollow Crafts, with crochet toys and home goods; author Christina St. Clair; Amanda Hooser, with pop culture stickers; Myra Rollyson Yates, author and home décor; Linda Jefferys, home good; Beverly Overby, wreaths; Erin McDarin, pop culture art; Rockin’ Randy, author; Imagination Station; Mike Flora, woodworking; Lynn Way, jewelry; and Honeysuckle & Lace, with jewelry.

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bathand beauty products, fine art, locally-produced t-shirts, and souvenirs. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options.

The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th St. in Huntington.

For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.