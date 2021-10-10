As times change, the Rock of Ages remains constant

Several years ago, a New York City businessman decided to avoid a $20 service charge by replacing the seven-foot fluorescent light bulb in his office himself.

He managed to smuggle a new bulb into his office, but then faced the problem of how to dispose of the old tube.

He recalled that a construction site near the subway stop in Brooklyn had a large waste receptacle. He decided to deposit the tube there.

After work that evening the man got on the subway holding the white tube vertically with one end resting on the floor.

As the train became crowded, other passengers took hold of the tube, assuming it was a handrail.By the time the man reached his stop, he had devised another plan.

He simply removed his hand, leaving the other passengers to continue holding the tube and got off the subway.

If the train came to a sudden stop, those passengers would have learned that their “anchor” was not secure.

What do you trust in? Is your life anchored to a secure foundation?

The wisest man who ever lived, King Solomon, wrote in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths.”

Solomon was wise because he had learned at a young age to put his trust in the Lord. Then when Solomon became king over Israel, he was able to rule wisely, and the nation prospered because of his faith in God.

There are many things in life that change, time, seasons, circumstances, feelings, etc.

But there is one who never changes — Jesus.

There is an old hymn we used to sing in church when I was a boy entitled “I’ve Anchored in Jesus.”

The chorus says: “I’ve anchored in Jesus, the storms of life I’ll brave. I’ve anchored in Jesus, I’ll fear no wind or wave! I’ve anchored in Jesus, for He has power to save. I’m anchored to the Rock of Ages!”

Many years ago, English statesman Oliver Cromwell sent his secretary to the continent on some important business. He stayed one night at a seaport town and tossed on his bed, unable to sleep.

According to custom, a valet slept in his room and on this occasion slept soundly enough.

The secretary at length wakened the valet, who asked how it was that he could not rest.

“I am so afraid something will go wrong with the embassage,” was the reply.

“Sir,” said the valet, “May I ask a question or two?”

“To be sure.”

“Did God rule the world before we were born?”

“Most assuredly He did.”

“And will he rule it again after we are dead?”

“Certainly, He will.”

“Then, sir, why not let Him rule the present, too?”

The secretary’s faith was stirred, peace came, and in a few minutes, both were sound asleep.

When we put our trust in the Lord, our lives are anchored to a secure foundation, and we will not be moved by the problems and storms of life.

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.