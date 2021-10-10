Northwest downs Green in SOC, 41-20

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WHEELERSBURG — It’s been a while and we’re glad to be back.

Green hadn’t played in three weeks due to COVID shutdown. In their last game, the Bobcats beat Fairview, Ky., 36-21.

But the Bobcats returned to action on Saturday and turned in a solid performance against the heavily-favored Northwest Mohawks who took a 41-20 Southern Ohio Conference win over Green.

The Bobcats (1-4, 0-1) had 238 total yards with 201 yards coming on the ground. Abe McBee ran 19 times for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns before leaving in the third quarter with leg cramps. Derek Salyers carried 7 times for 44 yards and a score.

Northwest (4-4, 3-0) racked up 392 yards rushing with 73 passing for 465 total yards. Wyatt Brackman ran 8 times for 186 yards and 2 TDs with Jesse Copas carried 8 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs.

The Mohawks went 3-and-out from deep in their own territory to start the game and had a punt partially blocked to give Green the ball at the Northwest 19

McBee scored 5 plays later from 4 yards away and Green took a 6-0 lead at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter.

Northwest came right back to tie the game as Copas bolted 63 yards with just 13 seconds on the clock.

The Mohawks took control with 3 touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 28-6 at the half.

Copas had a 20-yard scoring run and Brackman added the conversion run.

Brackman then ran 76 and 37 yards for touchdowns and he also caught a conversion pass from Austin Newman.

Copas caught a 52-yard scoring strike from Newman to push the lead to 34-6.

Green ended the run as McBee scooted 11 yards for a touchdown with 7:01 on the clock and it was 34-12.

Copas got loose on a 75-yard scoring run and Jay Jenkins kicked the conversion and it was 41-12.

The Bobcats capped the scoring as Salyers ran 7 yards for the TD with 2:20 to play. Salyers also ran for the conversion.

On Friday, Green visits Sciotoville East.

Northwest 6 22 13 0 = 41

Green 6 0 6 8 = 20

First Quarter

Grn – Abe McBee 4 run (run failed) 3:08

NW – Jesse Copas 63 run (run failed) 0:13

Second Quarter

NW – Jesse Copas 20 run (Wyatt Brackman run) 9:04

NW – Wyatt Brackman 76 run (Wyatt Brackman pass from Austin Newman) 4:32

NW – Wyatt Brackman 37 run (pass failed) 0:42

Third Quarter

NW – Jesse Copas 52 pass from Austin Newman (run failed) 11:09

Gr – Abe McBee 11 run (run failed) 7:01

NW – Jesse Copas 75 run (Jay Jenkins kick) 2:27

Fourth Quarter

Gr – Derek Salyers 7 run (Derek Salyers run) 2:20

——

NW Gr

First downs 12 15

Rushes-yards 30-392 47-201

Passing yards 73 37

Total yards 465 238

Cmp-Att-Int 3-4-0 3-5-1

Fumbles-lost 4-1 4-2

Penalties-yards 15-100 7-47

Punts-average 2-16.0 3-41.3

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 8-186 2TD, Jesse Copas 8-184 3TD, Logan Shepherd 4-30, Andrew Newman 3-2, Lane Gilley 2-2, Brycen Taylor 1-6, Hunter Armbrister 1-0, Alex Baer 1-minus 1, Austin Newman 1-minus 11, team 1-minus 6; Green: Abe McBee 19-130 2TD, Derek Salyers 7-44 TD, Nathaniel Branigan 7-13, Andy Runyon 5-16, Blake Smith 4-4, Brett Chaney 2-10, Landan Lodwick 2-minus 8, team 1-minus 8.

PASSING — Northwest: Austin Newman 3-3-0 73 TD; Green: Abe McBee 2-4-1 30, Derek Salyers 1-1-0 7.

RECEIVING — Northwest: Jesse Copas 1-152, Darius Williams 1-21, Carter Runyon 1-0; Green: Nathaniel Brannigan 3-37.