Avanell Webb

Nov. 17, 1947–Oct. 8, 2021

Avanell Webb, 73, of Ironton, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 17, 1947, a daughter of the late James Walter and Effie Lovejoy Johnson.

Avanell was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she served on the Alter Committee. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and spending time with her family.

Avanell retired as a department head from Belk’s in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was a 1965 Green High School graduate and a cancer survivor.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, James Leonard Webb, whom she married Aug. 29, 1965, in Powellsville. Also surviving are her two children, Jim (Cathy) Webb, of McDonough, Georgia, and Karyn (Scott) Smith, of Ironton; four grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Josh Webb, of McDonough, Georgia, and Alex, Blake and Cole Smith, of Ironton; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Avanell will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Don Johnson and Ramona Vernier.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at noon at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Powellsville, with Rev. Brent Cavendish officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky, at chospice.org and Hope Lodge of Lexington at cancer.org.