Kimberly Markins

Kimberly Brooke (Kazee) Markins, 52, of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Billy Markins.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with her husband, Pastor Billy Markins, and Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Sugar Creek Christian Academy, 4824 State Route 141, Ironton.

To make online condolences to the Markins family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.