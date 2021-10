Averill Burriss III

Averill Butch Burriss III, 79, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Braley Care Homes, Hurricane, West Virginia.

A memorial gathering will be 4–6 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

