Jonathan Lucas

Jonathan David Lucas, 42, of South Point, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

David is survived by his wife, Loretta Fleming Lucas.

Funeral services will be held Friday at noon at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Mask and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

