Li beats the clock in Lady Dragons win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Angela Li might want to think about being a journalist. She showed she can meet a deadline.

Li had an assist and then the go-ahead goal just before time ran out as the Fairland Lady Dragons edged the South Point Lady Pointers 3-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

South Point took a 1-0 lead with 29:37 on the first half clock on an unassisted goal by Jaycie Walters.

But Fairland tied the game with just 6:13 left in the half as Maddie Miller scored with an assist from Li.

But with just 11 seconds on the clock, Li scored an unassisted goal as Fairland took a 2-1 lead.

Miller later gave the Lady Dragons a little breathing room as she converted a penalty kick with 27:40 to play in the second half and complete the scoring.

Fairland goalkeeper Jessica King had 3 saves.

South Point 1 0 = 1

Fairland 2 1 = 3

First Half

SP – Jaycie Walters (unassisted) 29:37

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Angela Li) 6:13

Fa – Angela Li (unassisted) 0:11

Second Half

Fa – Maddie Miler (penalty kick) 27:40

Goalkeeper saves – Fairland: Jessica King 3