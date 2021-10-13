ACTC to host Pathfinder Day Oct. 26

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce Pathfinder Day, an event where prospective students can visit campus and speak to current students, faculty and staff.

Pathfinder Day consists of an admissions presentation and walking campus group tour at the College Drive or Technology Drive Campuses.

Anyone who would like to visit the Roberts Drive Campus, please submit the Personalized Campus Tour form, which can be found at the link below.

The next Pathfinder Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“We are so excited to have prospective students on campus for Pathfinder Day,” said Steve Woodburn, Chief Student Affairs Officer.

“Those who attend will learn more about our college and the opportunities students have when they enroll at ACTC. We encourage anyone who wants more information about our college to attend.”

To register for Pathfinder Day, visit: https://bit.ly/3liNIDD

Registration is open for Spring 2022 classes. Learn more at ashland.kctcs.edu.