Inmate dies of medical issue

Blevins had pulmonary embolism, COVID-19

An inmate from the Lawrence County Jail died on Friday after having a pulmonary embolism.

David Blevins, 37, of Waterloo, had been jailed in December 2020 after being indicted on a first-degree felony kidnapping charge for holding a woman against her will, four counts of third-degree felony intimidation for threatening Lawrence County deputies, fourth-degree felony domestic violence for causing harm to a relative, fourth-degree felony resisting arrest by using force against the deputies and first-degree misdemeanor arson.

He had been sent to Morrow County and in March was taken to Athens Behavioral Health Care Clinic and was returned to Lawrence County in September to await his trial date.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the jailers hadn’t had any issues with Blevins nor had he been complaining of any illnesses.

Around noon on Friday, a correction officer was doing checks when Blevins was found to have been feeling ill and had thrown up on himself.

Blevins was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton where he had seizures before he passed away.

Lawless said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate and Lawrence County coroner Ben Mack had Blevins’s body sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

A preliminary autopsy found that Blevins had suffered a pulmonary embolism and had contracted COVID-19.

“The preliminary toxicology report showed no intoxication of drugs, so it wasn’t a drug overdose,” Lawless said. “And there was no trauma to the body.”

An inmate that shared a cell with Blevins was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative.

Lawless said that the official autopsy will be given to him in six-eight months.