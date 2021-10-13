Lady Pointers get rolling as they blank Lady Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Just like a snowball going down a hill, the South Point Lady Pointers started rolling and didn’t stop.

Following a slow start, the Lady Pointers got going and didn’t slow down as they blanked the Chesapeake Lady Pointers 6-0 in an Ohio Valley Conferene soccer game on Tuesday.

“After a tough loss at Fairland last night, we had a really good bounce back performance tonight,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“We started off a little slow but really got going towards the end of the first half and it rolled over into the second half.”

Jasmyn Jones got the Lady Pointers rolling with two unassisted goals at the 20- and 28-minute marks of the first half.

Abby Broughton scored on a penalty kick with 44:00 on the second half clock and Keilanee Montgomery followed with an unassisted goal 5 minutes later and it was 4-0.

Broughton got the goal and Jones the assist with 57:00 n the clock and it was 5-0.

Whitney Mckenzie capped the scoring as she found the back of the net 10 minutes later with an assist from Jones.

“Jasmyn Jones and Abby Broughton did a really good job of initiation our offense tonight and getting others involved,” said Jenkins. “Abby Broughton is a senior and she was able to not only net her first career goal but found the net again a few minutes later.”

Jenkins was pleased with the defense that registered a shutout as goalie Makinzi Luhrsen had 7 save and goalie Jaidyn Malone had 4.

“Overall, our defense was able to get the job done with a shutout and the offense was able to put the game away,” said Jenkins.

“Alli Stidham was a spark force in the defensive midfield and shut down a lot of Chesapeake threats before they could really get started.”

South Point (8-7-1, 4-3) will host Rock on Thursday for senior night and the final regular season game.

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

South Point 2 4 = 6

First Half

SP – Jasmyn Jones (unassisted) 20:00

SP – Jasmyn Jones (unassisted) 28;00

Second Half

SP – Abby Broughton (penalty kick) 44:00

SP – Keilanee Montgomery (unassisted) 49:00

SP – Abby Broughton (assist Jasmyn Jones) 57:00

SP – Whitney Mckenzie (assist Jasmyn Jones) 67:00

Goalkeeper saves – South Point: Makinzi Luhrsen 7, Jaidyn Malone 4