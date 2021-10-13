OU launches program for high-promise students

ATHENS — Ohio University is launching a new residential scholars program focused on high-promise students’ academic success and overall well-being. The 1804 Scholars Program will offer participants a rich blend of peer, faculty and campus engagement with a holistic emphasis on their personal and professional development.

Students selected for the 1804 Scholars Program, available starting in fall 2022, will live together in an honors and scholars residence hall and work closely with faculty members, residence hall staff and peer mentors.

In addition to academic enrichment and support, the program will help students build community and connections that foster physical, mental and emotional health.

“OHIO has a long tradition of innovative honors and scholars education. The addition of the 1804 Scholars Program enables us to create a residential community that blends academic enrichment opportunities with a focus on wellbeing,” said Elizabeth Sayrs, OU executive vice president and provost. “Helping students to develop a community that values both high academic achievement and personal well-being is critical to their lifelong success.”

The program will offer one-on-one sessions with a well-being coach, in-hall office hours with mental health professionals and coordinated outings to campus recreation and wellness activities, as well as athletic events, exhibits and performances. Within the residence hall, facilitated quiet study hours will be offered along with social events like game nights and movie screenings.

Academic enrichment opportunities will include coordinated outings to campus and community events, roundtable discussions featuring faculty and other local experts, skill-building workshops and access to existing honors extracurricular programming. Scholars also will have access to OHIO Honors Program classes where space is available and walk-in sessions each semester with advisors trained to help students identify and engage in meaningful out-of-class learning opportunities.

“Ohio University has seen extraordinary growth in attracting high-achieving students across all disciplines,” Honors Tutorial College dean Donal Skinner said. “The 1804 Scholars Program aligns with its goal of helping students reach their fullest potential, enhancing existing opportunities and developing new ways to increase retention, graduation and overall student success. We are excited to welcome the 1804 Scholars into the honors and scholars family.”

After their first year, 1804 Scholars will have the opportunity to serve in leadership roles in the program. They may serve as peer mentors or train to become a peer well-being coach. Third- and fourth-year students remain engaged in the program by participating in the program’s enrichment opportunities, taking honors courses when available and serving in leadership roles.

In partnership with the Honors Tutorial College, Undergraduate Admissions will contact eligible fall 2022 applicants after admission aout applying for 1804 Scholars, the OHIO Honors Program, and other university honors and scholars experiences.

For more information, go to www.ohio.edu/honors/1804-scholars.